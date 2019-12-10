Gingery named Lincoln East volleyball coach

Lincoln East High School has named Nicole Gingery its new head volleyball coach. Gingery has served as East’s JV volleyball coach since 2016. Prior to that, she coached freshman volleyball for the Spartans.

“I could not be more excited to continue my coaching career at the school that I love and a program that continuously shows its excellence on and off the court,” Gingery said. “My philosophy as a coach is built on the foundation of building positive relationships, having an ‘open door’ communication system, hard work, high energy and controlling things that we can control. As a program we will continue to pursue the greatness that has been laid before us. We will continue to build the positive relationships between our athletes, coaches and community and we will continue to grow as a unit to reach our goals.”

Gingery’s East roots run deep. A 2009 East graduate, she was a member of volleyball teams that qualified for state in 2005, 2007 and 2008. Both of her parents are East graduates and her dad, John Gingery, has coached football for the Spartans since 1987.

She played college volleyball at Emporia State University and Ottawa University. She’s also coached the East girls freshman basketball team and the Nebraska One Volleyball Club team.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by coaches that have allowed me to learn and grow underneath them and I am excited to bring to light everything I have learned,” Gingery said.

She takes over for Mike Wiese, who stepped down in November after 10 years as head coach. Wiese took over for Myron Oehlerking, making Gingery only the third head volleyball coach in school history