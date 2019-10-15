Girl's State Golf Scores

A blustery afternoon for the final day of the Girl's State Golf.

High School Girls State golf wrapped up on Tuesday across the state.

Lincoln Southwest led after the first round and the lead after the final round. The Silverhawks won the team title for back-to-back years.

In North Platte for Class C of Girl's State Golf, Lincoln Lutheran's Grace Fahleeson almost hits par on 14, but settled for a bogey. In the end she helps lead the Warriors to the state title.

On the Class A leader-board Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna is the individual winner. Southwest's Brynn Sundquist and Pius's Nicole Kolbas tie for second. Neely Adler of Lincoln Southwest is fifth.

Aurura's Danica Badura is the Class B individual winner by 14 strokes. Lynzi Becker of Cozad wins Class C. Team winners are Scottsbluff in Class B and Lincoln Lutheran in Class C.

