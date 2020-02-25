Gomes' mental toughness tested after 2019 finish

Colby Gomes squatted near the pitchers mound as the ball sailed over the left field fence at Bricktown Ballpark. Gomes had just given up a season-crushing home run to Oklahoma State slugger Trevor Boone. Less than 24 hours later, Nebraska was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. That was the final pitch of Gomes' freshman season.

"I take responsibility for that," Gomes said. "I threw that pitch."

Gomes admits the end to the 2019 season still haunts him. However, he's confident he can exorcise some demons as a sophomore.

"We can compete with the best of them," Gomes said. "We're that caliber (of) team."

Gomes says he's incorporating more off-speed pitches as a sophomore. This season, the Huskers have moved the hard-throwing pitcher into the starting rotation. In 2019, Gomes received Freshman All-American status while recording 13 saves.