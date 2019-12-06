HS Basketball Scoreboard (Dec. 6)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Friday, Dec. 6
HS Basketball Scores (Dec. 6)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 59, Holdrege 35
Ainsworth 55, Ord 37
Ansley-Litchfield 90, Hi-Line 57
Aquinas 60, Raymond Central 31
Arcadia-Loup City 55, Pleasanton 42
Archbishop Bergan 84, Omaha Christian Academy 48
Battle Creek 57, Wayne 49
Beatrice 78, Columbus 68
Bloomfield 52, Emerson-Hubbard 25
Brady 59, Garden County 53
Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Blue Hill 38
Dorchester 51, Meridian 29
Exeter/Milligan 56, Osceola 52, OT
Gibbon 40, Central City 36
Giltner 49, High Plains Community 14
Gordon/Rushville 47, Hemingford 34
Hastings 56, Crete 39
Hershey 53, Gothenburg 48
Johnson County Central 49, Mead 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Crofton 37
Loomis 72, Overton 23
Maxwell 48, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Milford 71, Fillmore Central 27
Norris 55, Plattsmouth 29
Ogallala 67, Lexington 65, 2OT
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 55, Cornerstone Christian 37
Paxton 65, Medicine Valley 49
Riverside 64, St. Mary's 47
Shelby/Rising City 49, Cross County 41
South Loup 60, Twin Loup 25
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Sutton 51, Kearney Catholic 42
Wahoo 40, Aurora 37
Wakefield 57, Allen 40
Wilber-Clatonia 62, Heartland 55
Wisner-Pilger 69, Guardian Angels 47
Bayard Tournament(equals)
Bridgeport 58, Leyton 12
Kimball Tournament(equals)
Morrill 54, Potter-Dix 23
OPS Jamboree(equals)
Omaha South 71, Omaha Benson 58
Western Conference Tournament(equals)
Alliance 53, North Platte 32
Mitchell 64, Chadron 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 54, Holdrege 34
Aquinas 49, Raymond Central 27
Archbishop Bergan 78, Omaha Christian Academy 22
Battle Creek 64, Wayne 59
Beatrice 55, Columbus 32
Bennington 55, Nebraska City 14
Bertrand 30, Axtell 27
Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
Brady 47, Garden County 31
Broken Bow 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 17
Central City 69, Gibbon 37
Chase County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Cody-Kilgore 67, Hay Springs 36
Creek Valley 41, Hyannis 37
Crete 65, Hastings 30
Crofton 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
Cross County 59, Shelby/Rising City 27
Diller-Odell 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56
Doniphan-Trumbull 33, Blue Hill 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Elkhorn Valley 53, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Elm Creek 58, Southern Valley 55
Exeter/Milligan 63, Osceola 19
Fillmore Central 40, Milford 37
Frankfort, Kan. 55, Pawnee City 32
Franklin 35, Sandhills Valley 18
Giltner 40, High Plains Community 36
Gordon/Rushville 39, Hemingford 34
Gothenburg 39, Hershey 25
Grand Island Northwest 57, Waverly 40
Guardian Angels 61, Wisner-Pilger 11
Heartland 41, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Hi-Line 58, Ansley-Litchfield 43
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 26
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Johnson County Central 46, Mead 41
Kearney Catholic 64, Sutton 36
Lawrence-Nelson 52, Red Cloud 13
Lincoln Christian 30, Fairbury 28
Lincoln North Star 57, Kearney 38
Maxwell 60, Sandhills/Thedford 19
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wallace 16
Medicine Valley 42, Paxton 15
Meridian 45, Dorchester 25
Mullen 56, Anselmo-Merna 42
Nebraska Christian 41, St. Edward 32
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Cornerstone Christian 10
Omaha Roncalli 50, Omaha Concordia 43
Ord 57, Ainsworth 56
Osmond 46, Randolph 43
Overton 51, Loomis 37
Pender 56, Tekamah-Herman 39
Pleasanton 65, Arcadia-Loup City 49
Silver Lake 44, Deshler 37
South Loup 41, Twin Loup 11
South Platte 41, Minatare 10
Southern 42, Palmyra 24
St. Mary's 54, Riverside 24
Summerland 63, CWC 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Wahoo 40, Aurora 37
Wausa 33, Plainview 30
Weeping Water 57, Malcolm 41
Winnebago 92, Walthill 19
Wray, Colo. 60, Perkins County 20
Bayard Tournament(equals)
Bayard 43, Crawford 40
Bridgeport 63, Leyton 24
Kimball Tournament(equals)
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Kimball 25
Morrill 45, Potter-Dix 8
OPS Jamboree(equals)
Millard South 87, Omaha Bryan 8
Western Conference Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Gering 77, Alliance 42
Mitchell 41, Sterling, Colo. 39
Semifinal(equals)
Chadron 61, Scottsbluff 44
North Platte 42, Sidney 39