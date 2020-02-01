HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 1)

LINCOLN, Neb. Girls Basketball Scores
Adams Central 55, York 49
Ainsworth 58, Gothenburg 50
Amherst 39, Hi-Line 35
Anselmo-Merna 59, Cody-Kilgore 46
Auburn 44, Conestoga 30
Aurora 46, Seward 39
Beatrice 68, Ralston 29
Bloomfield 47, Wausa 37
Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Wayne 49
Boyd County 41, St. Mary's 18
Bridgeport 71, Bayard 38
Broken Bow 44, Ogallala 35
Cambridge 57, Dundy County-Stratton 43
Chadron 47, Douglas, SD 31
Chase County 70, Hershey 32
Columbus Lakeview 38, Holdrege 29
Crete 62, Northwest 18
David City 42, Thayer Central 41
Deshler 40, Harvard 35
Edgemont, SD 42, Hemingford 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Fremont 81, Omaha North 31
Hartington-Newcastle 51, Creighton 46
Homer 48, Randolph 25
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Winside 12
Lincoln Christian 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 45
Lincoln East 64, Millard West 62 (OT)
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Burke 42
Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 24
Louisville 44, Johnson County Central 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Southern Valley 32
Mead 50, Palmyra 45
Millard North 61, Lincoln Southeast 20
Millard South 63, Lincoln North Star 19
Morrill 63, Sioux County 47
Neligh-Oakdale 71, Santee 42
North Platte 66, Alliance 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Kimball 39
Omaha Brownell Talbot 58, Heartland Christian, IA 29
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Plattsmouth 25
Omaha Marian 51, Kearney 47
Omaha Northwest 72, Papillion-LaVista South 63
Omaha Westside 59, Bellevue East 33
Ponca 78, Walthill 29
Summerland 50, West Holt 18
Boys Basketball Scores
Adams Central 58, Northwest 54
Alliance 55, North Platte 33
Aurora 54, Lexington 47
Beatrice 78, Ralston 68
Boone Central/Newman Grove 81, Crofton 67
Boyd County 76, Santee 45
Bridgeport 72, Bayard 33
Chase County 65, Hershey 54
Columbus Lakeview 41, Schuyler 37
Conestoga 71, Weeping Water 47
Creighton Preparatory School 59, Kearney 57
Crete 43, Seward 35
Douglas, SD 69, Chadron 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, North Central 51
Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Pius X 72
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Malcolm 41
Fremont 78, Omaha North 72
Grand Island Central Catholic 66, Lincoln Christian 54
Hi-Line 71, Overton 55
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Madison 51
Johnson County Central 51, Louisville 36
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Stanton 26
Lourdes Central Catholic 49, Falls City 45
Millard North 78, Lincoln Southeast 61
Minden 64, Ainsworth 49
Morrill 64, Sioux County 35
Mount Michael Benedictine 71, Hastings 60
Neligh-Oakdale 64, CWC 63
North Platte St. Patrick's 54, Kimball 46
Omaha Burke 71, Lincoln High 55
Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 45
Omaha South 59, Lincoln Southwest 39
Omaha Westside 77, Bellevue East 56
Papillion-LaVista South 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Brownell Talbot 34
Paxton 54, Alma 30
Platteview 65, Douglas County West 49
Ponca 74, Walthill 36
Silver Lake 43, Red Cloud 24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Tri County 72, Pawnee City 50
Twin River 64, West Point-Beemer 41
York 66, Holdrege 53