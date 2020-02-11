HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 11)

LINCOLN, Neb Girls Basketball Scores
Ainsworth 59, Stuart 53
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Conestoga 29
Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 59, Wauneta-Palisade 45
BDS 59, Meridian 38
BRLD 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 71, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Bayard 40, Leyton 39
Bloomfield 66, Santee 49
Blue Hill 41, Bertrand 23
Boyd County 58, St. Mary's 29
Broken Bow 49, Ord 38
CWC 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Cambridge 64, Arapahoe 33
Centennial 45, Yutan 42 (OT)
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Columbus Scotus 43, Columbus Lakeview 40 (OT)
Crawford 44, Sioux County 31
Crete 51, York 31
Cross County 42, East Butler 32
Dorchester 47, Hampton 42
Elkhorn Valley 54, Central Valley 35
Elm Creek 50, Hi-Line 44
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Johnson County Central 20
Exeter-Milligan 62, McCool Junction 24
Fairbury 35, Seward 24
Fillmore Central 57, Sandy Creek 21
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 36
Garden County 34, Hyannis 18
Gretna 63, Omaha North 27
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58, Pender 46
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 37
Hastings 45, Adams Central 42
Hitchcock County 54, Bird City-Cheylin, KS 46
Homer 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas Catholic 31
Irene-Wakonda, SD 52, Wynot 43
Johnson-Brock 52, Friend 15
Kearney Catholic 63, Centura 50
Kenesaw 47, Red Cloud 19
Kensington-Thunder Ridge, KS 45, Franklin 28
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Harvard 13
Lincoln Pius X 66, Elkhorn 39
Louisville 52, Raymond Central 30
Lourdes Central Catholic 72, Omaha Brownell Talbot 35
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Creighton 44
Maxwell 46, Sutherland 23
Maywood-Hayes Center 42, South Platte 28
Millard North 50, Papillion-LaVista South 38
Millard West 70, Omaha Central 58
Minatare 47, Hay Springs 39
Nebraska Christian 57, Nebraska Lutheran 34
North Bend Central 59, Tekamah-Herman 23
North Platte 56, Cozad 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Dundy County-Stratton 44
O'Neill 72, Plainview 34
Oakland-Craig 45, Archbishop Bergan 34
Ogallala 68, Gothenburg 51
Omaha Nation 75, Walthill 22
Osceola 44, High Plains Community 39
Overton 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Burke 57
Perkins County 52, Creek Valley 38
Platteview 48, Columbus 41
Randolph 53, Emerson-Hubbard 31
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
Silver Lake 37, Shelton 30
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 52, Anselmo-Merna 43
Southern 45, Lewiston 18
Southern Valley 51, Gibbon 38
Southwest 61, Wallace 54
St. Paul 63, Ravenna 42
Sterling 42, Freeman 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Twin Loup 35
Sutton 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Syracuse 43, Auburn 31
Wahoo 41, Malcolm 22
Wayne 59, Omaha South 39
West Point-Beemer 58, Madison 17
Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 51
Boys Basketball Scores
Allen 61, Winside 18
Almena-Northern Valley, KS 65, Alma 56
Arcadia/Loup City 64, Ansley-Litchfield 58
Auburn 66, Syracuse 33
BRLD 82, Wisner-Pilger 56
Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Bayard 48, Leyton 41
Bertrand 61, Blue Hill 52
Bishop Neumann 58, Yutan 49
Bloomfield 60, Santee 51
Boone Central/Newman Grove 57, Stanton 33
Boys Town 61, Parkview Christian 42
Broken Bow 52, Ord 41
Cambridge 55, Arapahoe 25
Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 55
Cornerstone Christian 59, Cedar Bluffs 43
Crete 55, York 33
Cross County 58, East Butler 34
Deshler 88, Heartland 72
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Thayer Central 44
Dorchester 48, Hampton 39
Elgin Public/Pope John 44, CWC 37
Falls City 66, Conestoga 56
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 17
Franklin 62, Kensington- Thunder Ridge, KS 52
Fullerton 71, St. Edward 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Homer 55
Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wausa 41
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Aquinas Catholic 40
Johnson-Brock 68, Friend 30
Kearney Catholic 61, Centura 29
Kenesaw 62, Red Cloud 36
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Harvard 42
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Archbishop Bergan 43
Lincoln Pius X 62, Elkhorn 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Lutheran High Northeast 69, Creighton 66
McCool Junction 62, Exeter-Milligan 48
Millard North 61, Papillion-LaVista South 56
Mount Michael Benedictine 66, Omaha Concordia 40
Nebraska Lutheran 60, Nebraska Christian 58
Niobrara/Verdigre 41, West Holt 40
Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 66
North Bend Central 64, Tekamah-Herman 25
North Platte 33, Cozad 32
Omaha Nation 106, Walthill 99
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 70, Bennington 60
Omaha Westside 81, Kearney 69
Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Burke 39
Paxton 56, Hershey 33
Plattsmouth 56, Arlington 41
Ralston 79, South Sioux City 66
Randolph 74, Emerson-Hubbard 29
Sandy Creek 49, Fillmore Central 41
Sioux County 39, Crawford 21
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 50, Anselmo-Merna 43
Southern Valley 53, Gibbon 37
St. Mary's 70, Boyd County 57
Stuart 51, Ainsworth 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Twin Loup 26
Sutherland 63, Maxwell 49
Sutton 41, Wilber-Clatonia 38 (OT)
Wahoo 77, Columbus Scotus 39
Wallace 73, Southwest 41
West Point-Beemer 65, Madison 62