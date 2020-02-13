HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 13)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Thursday, Feb. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 71, Ravenna 47
Alliance 78, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 38
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Loomis 48
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Nebraska City 44
Auburn 58, Lincoln Lutheran 38
Bridgeport 57, Morrill 32
Central Valley 64, Twin Loup 15
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42
Creighton 56, Bloomfield 55
Crete 59, Platteview 48
Deshler 46, Red Cloud 2
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 47
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Mead 39
Falls City 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Fort Calhoun 71, Tekamah-Herman 38
Friend 61, Meridian 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 27
Grand Island Northwest 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Battle Creek 37
Hastings 52, Waverly 41
Heartland 48, Osceola 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Twin River 48
Johnson-Brock 52, Freeman 42
Lexington 71, Columbus 68
Lincoln Christian 58, Kearney Catholic 52
Madison 55, David City 44
McCook 74, Gering 64
Medicine Valley 52, Maxwell 50
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 46
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 36
Norris 61, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20
North Bend Central 81, Howells/Dodge 69
North Platte 67, Scottsbluff 53
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Hershey 49
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cedar Bluffs 40
Omaha Nation 80, Marty Indian, S.D. 68
Omaha Roncalli 64, Omaha Concordia 62
Osmond 65, Winside 13
Palmyra 80, Pawnee City 54
Parkview Christian 71, Lewiston 32
Paxton 56, Sutherland 24
Riverside 56, Spalding Academy 31
Silver Lake 63, Giltner 23
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 59, Allen 46
Southern Valley 63, Dundy County-Stratton 57
Valentine 54, North Central 47
West Holt 61, St. Mary's 56
Wisner-Pilger 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55
Wood River 64, Minden 40
Yutan 73, Johnson County Central 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 52, Ravenna 24
Auburn 44, Lincoln Lutheran 35, OT
Bridgeport 65, Morrill 43
CWC 61, Burwell 18
Central City 33, Columbus Lakeview 28
Central Valley 42, Twin Loup 31
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Stanton 20
Cody-Kilgore 68, Bennett County, S.D. 64
Crawford 67, Hay Springs 45
Creighton 60, Bloomfield 55
Crofton 62, Norfolk Catholic 44
David City 47, Madison 34
Deshler 51, Red Cloud 35
East Butler 40, Shelby/Rising City 37
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Mead 40
Freeman 34, Johnson-Brock 32
Gering 59, McCook 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Grand Island Northwest 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 40
Hastings 50, Waverly 41
Heartland 48, Osceola 27
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 61, Falls City 45
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 34
Lewiston 35, Parkview Christian 18
Lincoln Christian 63, Kearney Catholic 42
Lincoln Northeast 54, Omaha Marian 50
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Boys Town 35
Loomis 39, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Marty Indian, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 48
Maxwell 43, Medicine Valley 31
Meridian 47, Friend 8
Mullen 48, Sandhills Valley 20
Nebraska Christian 46, Palmer 36
Norris 61, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20
North Bend Central 56, Howells/Dodge 29
North Central 61, Valentine 17
North Platte 69, Scottsbluff 58
North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Hershey 42
Ogallala 59, Mitchell 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Cedar Bluffs 35
Omaha Mercy 41, Ashland-Greenwood 38
Omaha Roncalli 54, Bishop Neumann 29
Osmond 35, Winside 16
Pawnee City 41, Palmyra 36
Paxton 41, Sutherland 33
Ponca 46, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 37
Ralston 62, Schuyler 17
Riverside 27, Spalding Academy 23
Sedgwick County, Colo. 49, Potter-Dix 13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 86, South Sioux City 49
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 45
Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 25
St. Mary's 55, West Holt 43
Summerland 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 41
Weeping Water 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Wisner-Pilger 47, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
Wood River 54, Minden 49
Yutan 55, Johnson County Central 24