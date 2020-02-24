HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 24)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 24
BOYS
Alliance 66, Gering 51
Arcadia/Loup City 65, Palmer 57
Archbishop Bergan 53, Omaha Brownell Talbot 43
Bayard 48, Hemingford 41
Beatrice 48, Crete 31
Boone Central/Newman Grove 80, Madison 75 (OT)
Boyd County 50, Plainview 38
Burwell 68, Twin Loup 34
Central Valley 75, Nebraska Lutheran 49
Columbus Scotus 40, David City 30
Conestoga 54, Louisville 34
Creek Valley 44, Minatare 33
Crofton 40, Stanton 35
Emerson-Hubbard 58, Winside 28
Falls City 57, Syracuse 35
Hampton 55, Elba 37
Hastings 76, McCook 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Superior 31
Kenesaw 42, Franklin 37
Lexington 76, Northwest 51
Medicine Valley 50, Sandhills Valley 30
Mount Michael Benedictine 65, Schuyler 30
Neligh-Oakdale 62, Summerland 40
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Blair 35
Platteview 62, Nebraska City 48
Ralston 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 46
Scottsbluff 86, Sidney 36
Thayer Central 41, Blue Hill 33
Wakefield 56, Walthill 51
Wausa 70, St. Edward 47
Waverly 40, Plattsmouth 29
West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 45
Wood River 51, Minden 44
York 60, Seward 55
GIRLS
Bellevue West 63, Omaha Bryan 24
Kearney 61, Omaha North 21
Omaha Central 66, Omaha South 24