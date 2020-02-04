HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 4)

LINCOLN, Neb
Girls Basketball Scores:
Alma 46, Arapahoe 37
Anselmo-Merna 67, Spalding Academy 4
Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 56, Hitchcock County 41
BDS 65, Osceola 15
Bellevue West 73, Omaha North 42
Bennington 58, Platteview 53
Broken Bow 69, Lexington 45
Central City 52, Ravenna 35
Chase County 49, Yuma, CO 27
Columbus Lakeview 30, Seward 21
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 22
Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 42
East Butler 70, McCool Junction 21
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Freeman 36 (OT)
Exeter-Milligan 55, Giltner 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Pawnee City 28
Fillmore Central 54, Centennial 45
Fullerton 48, Shelby-Rising City 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Adams Central 35
Hay Springs 61, Hyannis 20
Homer 64, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Central Valley 15
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25
Lincoln Southwest 61, Omaha Burke 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 33, Southern 24
Malcolm 48, Auburn 29
Maxwell 42, Perkins County 14
Maywood-Hayes Center 56, Medicine Valley 20
Meridian 47, High Plains Community 21
Milford 40, Fairbury 38
Millard South 74, Omaha Northwest 49
Mullen 48, Hershey 42
North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Paxton 8
Omaha Brownell Talbot 49, Heartland Christian, IA 35
Ord 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 23
Osmond 50, Plainview 32
Palmyra 38, Conestoga 24
Randolph 39, Walthill 30
Sedgwick County, CO 51, Leyton 35
South Sioux City 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 47
St. Edward 48, Riverside 31
St. Paul 46, Centura 29
Superior 57, David City 18
Sutton 40, Thayer Central 29
Syracuse 63, Douglas County West 38
Wahoo 57, Aquinas Catholic 42
Wallace 56, Brady 48
Waverly 67, Ralston 44
Weeping Water 52, Louisville 31
Winnebago 78, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Wood River 47, Arcadia/Loup City 45
Wynot 61, Bloomfield 33
Yutan 45, Mead 34
Boys Basketball Scores:
Adams Central 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 21
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Amherst 41
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Boys Town 52
Axtell 58, Elm Creek 56 (OT)
BDS 50, Osceola 19
Blue Hill 30, Harvard 29
Centennial 44, Fairbury 34
Cross County 45, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Deshler 59, Franklin 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Ord 38
Elkhorn 40, CB St. Albert, IA 26
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 63, Aquinas Catholic 43
Gretna 45, Lincoln Pius X 43 (OT)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, O'Neill 45
Heartland 62, Milford 54
High Plains Community 51, Meridian 33
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Central Valley 51
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Twin River 42
Kenesaw 46, Lawrence-Nelson 43
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Falls City 44
Lincoln Southwest 53, Omaha Burke 41
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Oakland-Craig 51
Medicine Valley 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 41
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Stuart 35
Omaha Nation 84, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Plattsmouth 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Benson 58
Riverside 80, St. Edward 26
St. Mary's 59, Boyd County 36
St. Paul 61, Central City 40
Sutton 59, Thayer Central 25
Tri County 73, Sterling 49
Waverly 57, Ralston 28
Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 49