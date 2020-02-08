HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 8)

LINCOLN, Neb.
Girls Basketball Scores
Beatrice 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 48
Blue Hill 36, Shelton 28
Bridgeport 66, Bayard 38
Broken Bow 62, Ogallala 51
Central City 60, Wood River 44
Chadron 48, Valentine 17
Cody-Kilgore 2, Santee 0 (Forfeit)
Crete 59, Blair 33
Crofton 45, Norfolk Catholic 30
Cross County 55, High Plains Community 24
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Hershey 38
Elkhorn South 57, Elkhorn 44
Elm Creek 51, Overton 46
Fairbury 36, Centennial 29
Fillmore Central 54, Sutton 45
Fullerton 44, Heartland Lutheran 37
Gothenburg 56, Minden 49
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54, Battle Creek 42
Hastings 43, Omaha Skutt Catholic 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Hitchcock County 66, Arapahoe 54
Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 17
Lawrence-Nelson 41, Silver Lake 17
Lincoln Christian 56, Aquinas Catholic 27
Lincoln East 60, Papillion-LaVista 52
Lincoln Northeast 48, Millard North 36
McCook 67, Ainsworth 60
Millard South 77, Fremont 59
Mitchell 43, Morrill 30
Nebraska Christian 36, Burwell 26
Norfolk 47, Omaha Benson 38
Norris 47, Columbus 37
North Central 41, CWC 36
North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Cambridge 40
Northwest 58, Holdrege 27
O'Neill 48, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Oelrichs, SD 72, Alliance 46
Omaha Brownell Talbot 54, Boys Town 35
Omaha Concordia 59, Omaha Mercy 51
Omaha Marian 64, Grand Island 32
Omaha Northwest 77, Omaha North 33
Omaha Westside 52, Lincoln Southwest 44
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Kearney 51
Seward 62, Schuyler 9
Sidney 60, Scottsbluff 49
Sioux County 45, Leyton 24
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 48, Southern Valley 20
South Platte 51, Perkins County 23
South Sioux City 75, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52
St. Paul 58, Ord 51 (OT)
Sterling 43, Diller-Odell 28
Summerland 44, Boyd County 41
Superior 57, Milford 30
Thayer Central 40, Heartland 29
Weeping Water 48, Malcolm 44 (OT)
West Point-Beemer 54, Pender 32
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Sandy Creek 24
Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
York 48, Columbus Lakeview 39
Boys Basketball Scores
Amherst 53, Elm Creek 49
Auburn 50, Yutan 39
Aurora 35, Lexington 34
Beatrice 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 24
Bellevue West 91, Lincoln North Star 88
Bishop Neumann 67, Omaha Concordia 37
Burwell 64, Nebraska Christian 54
Chadron 78, Valentine 43
Crete 48, Blair 37
Cross County 58, High Plains Community 28
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hershey 55
Elkhorn 51, Elkhorn South 42
Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 57
Fairbury 44, Milford 42
Freeman 55, Palmyra 52
Fullerton 62, Heartland Lutheran 30
Gothenburg 53, Minden 49
Grand Island 57, Creighton Preparatory School 54
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Battle Creek 56 (OT)
Hitchcock County 48, Arapahoe 24
Humphrey St. Francis 79, Spalding Academy 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Kearney Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 34
Kenesaw 50, Blue Hill 42
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 59, Winnebago 42
Leyton 54, Sioux County 50
Lincoln Christian 69, Aquinas Catholic 36
Lincoln High 62, Bellevue East 59
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 34
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 49
Loomis 66, Pleasanton 53
McCook 75, Ainsworth 46
Millard North 80, Lincoln Northeast 69
Millard South 53, Fremont 41
Morrill 37, Kimball 34
Norris 64, Columbus 61
North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Cambridge 53
Northwest 67, Holdrege 42
Omaha Northwest 78, Omaha North 76
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 94, South Sioux City 65
Omaha Westside 67, Lincoln Southwest 59
Overton 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 57
Papillion-LaVista 67, Lincoln East 40
Sandy Creek 46, Superior 35
Scottsbluff 82, Sidney 38
Shelton 50, Deshler 38
Southern Valley 54, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 42
St. Mary's 56, West Holt 53
St. Paul 48, Ravenna 42
Sutton 43, Centennial 27
Wahoo 82, Grand Island Central Catholic 80 (3 OT)
Wilber-Clatonia 69, Heartland 47
York 65, Columbus Lakeview 46