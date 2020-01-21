HS Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 21)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jan. 21
BOYS
Adams Central 60, Grand Island Northwest 55
Allen 42, Wynot 35
Anselmo-Merna 49, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Arcadia-Loup City 50, South Loup 47
Auburn 45, Falls City Sacred Heart 31
Axtell 73, Arapahoe 39
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Wakefield 35
Battle Creek 55, Guardian Angels 49
Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84
Brady 52, Maxwell 40
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22
CWC 59, Ainsworth 55
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 35
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Gibbon 36
Douglas County West 62, Louisville 43
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wallace 46
East Butler 42, Giltner 32
Elkhorn 51, Columbus 37
Elkhorn Valley 46, Wausa 39
Exeter/Milligan 59, Meridian 32
Fort Calhoun 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Franklin 46, Silver Lake 43
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19
Harvard 55, Blue Hill 41
Hastings 51, Grand Island 50
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 45
Heartland 70, High Plains Community 31
Hi-Line 71, Overton 57
Homer 62, Emerson-Hubbard 48
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43, Pawnee City 34
Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 43
Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Lexington 76, McCook 45
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Arlington 41
Loomis 71, Southwest 23
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, OT
Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50
Millard West 78, Omaha Northwest 53
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 24
Niobrara/Verdigre 63, North Central 56
Norris 64, York 33
North Bend Central 61, Columbus Scotus 48
O'Neill 63, Wagner, S.D. 54
Oakland-Craig 69, Tekamah-Herman 54
Omaha Concordia 66, Blair 60
Omaha South 69, Papillion-LaVista 57
Osmond 66, Bloomfield 24
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43
Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52
Paxton 38, Hitchcock County 37
Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 55
Plattsmouth 68, Syracuse 36
Ponca 58, Winnebago 53
Seward 37, Crete 36
Shelby/Rising City 82, David City 54
Southern 48, Diller-Odell 35
St. Mary's 87, Santee 34
St. Paul 37, Minden 16
Stanton 59, Madison 47
Sterling 48, Omaha Christian Academy 43
Sutton 51, Ravenna 37
Thayer Central 53, Friend 42
Twin River 44, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wahoo 72, Raymond Central 31
Wayne 71, Crofton 53
West Holt 40, Plainview 29
Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Fullerton 72, Heartland Lutheran 37
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 35
Quarterfinal
Central Valley 76, Palmer 40
Nemaha Central Tournament
Falls City 48, St. Mary's Academy, Kan. 36
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Crawford 41, Edgemont, S.D. 38
River Cities Conference Tournament
Beatrice 70, Ralston 56
Omaha Roncalli 82, South Sioux City 64
SPVA Conference Tournament
Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42
Hershey 49, Kimball 29
GIRLS
Anselmo-Merna 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27
Arlington 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 81, Wakefield-Allen 56
Blair 64, Omaha Concordia 45
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22
CWC 62, Ainsworth 23
Central City 61, Schuyler 8
Columbus 48, Elkhorn 32
Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28
Crete 33, Seward 17
Crofton 69, Wayne 47
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
David City 31, Shelby/Rising City 21
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 23
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39
East Butler 61, Giltner 33
Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Auburn 29
Gordon/Rushville 48, Alliance 37
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19
Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54
Guardian Angels 60, Battle Creek 52
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Creighton 53
Hastings 44, Grand Island 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 45
Heartland 40, High Plains Community 26
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View Academy 36
Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35
Holdrege 37, Aurora 28
Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Pawnee City 44
Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Deshler 28
Lexington 50, McCook 41
Loomis 55, Southwest 29
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT
Maxwell 49, Brady 26
Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13
Meridian 41, Exeter/Milligan 33
Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30
Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14
Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43
Mitchell 30, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27
Mullen 34, Twin Loup 23
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56
Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39
Norris 51, York 41
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Oakland-Craig 63, Tekamah-Herman 29
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30
Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27
Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29
Overton 55, Hi-Line 33
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 9
Pierce 38, Norfolk Catholic 34
Plattsmouth 48, Syracuse 44
Pleasanton 60, Ansley-Litchfield 23
Ponca 54, Winnebago 42
Silver Lake 53, Franklin 27
South Loup 51, Arcadia-Loup City 36
Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51, Falls City 45
St. Mary's 71, Santee 27
St. Paul 53, Minden 39
Stanton 52, Madison 20
Sterling 64, Omaha Christian Academy 22
Sutton 46, Ravenna 35
Thayer Central 56, Friend 12
Wagner, S.D. 48, O'Neill 47
Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13
West Holt 48, Plainview 34
Winside 45, Randolph 44
Wood River 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 54
Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37
Minuteman Activities Conference
Bayard 48, Creek Valley 24
Garden County 32, Minatare 11
SPVA Conference Tournament
Chase County 59, Perkins County 25