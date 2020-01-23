HS Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 23)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Thursday, Jan. 23
-------------------------
BOYS
Ainsworth 47, North Central 36
Allen 55, Wausa 29
Amherst 55, Gibbon 53
Bertrand 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 29
Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Cozad 34, Lexington 32
Cross County 55, Giltner 32
Exeter/Milligan 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50
Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28
Gothenburg 65, Broken Bow 51
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Madison 56
Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43
Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41
Loomis 58, Alma 37
McCool Junction 73, Osceola 48
Mullen 61, Cody-Kilgore 24
Omaha Burke 54, Millard South 42
Omaha Nation 90, Homer 44
Osmond 85, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Sandhills Valley 64, Arthur County 53
Shelby/Rising City 72, Dorchester 26
South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11
Sutton 55, Fairbury 42
Wood River 46, Shelton 44
Minuteman Activities Conference
Bayard 64, Leyton 28
South Platte 65, Garden County 58
River Cities Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Omaha Roncalli 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Beatrice 52
GIRLS
Adams Central 80, Central City 49
Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29
Boone Central/Newman Grove 45, Columbus Scotus 33
Boyd County 39, West Holt 29
Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Exeter/Milligan 25
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25
Cross County 54, Giltner 31
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31
Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22
Gibbon 54, Amherst 41
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Centura 26
Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37
Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32
Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36
Loomis 56, Alma 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 56, Bertrand 31
McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32
Meridian 43, East Butler 31
Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37
Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View Academy 34
North Central 53, Ainsworth 24
Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 27
Shelby/Rising City 36, Dorchester 24
South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11
South Platte 55, Garden County 31
Stuart 40, Valentine 37
Sutton 31, Fairbury 23
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40
Weeping Water 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47
Wood River 46, Shelton 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Fullerton 54, Palmer 35
River Cities Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34
Semifinal
Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 63
SPVA Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 39, Hershey 35