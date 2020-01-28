HS Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 28)

LINCOLN, Neb. NSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Adams Central 54, Aurora 24
Anselmo-Merna 43, Arthur County 37
Archbishop Bergan 58, Kearney Catholic 56 (OT)
Blair 65, Plattsmouth 42
Boyd County 61, Spalding Academy 13
Burwell 46, Palmer 24
CWC 75, Niobrara/Verdigre 26
Central Valley 43, Riverside 26
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Wisner-Pilger 39
Columbus 57, Ralston 22
Crawford 56, Hemingford 42
Creighton 40, St. Mary's 37
Crete 57, Holdrege 37
Cross County 53, East Butler 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Arcadia/Loup City 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Winside 36
Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 21
Fairbury 55, Sandy Creek 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Southern 19
Fillmore Central 65, Centennial 53
Freeman 50, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Plainview 31
Heartland Lutheran 36, Red Cloud 28
Hi-Line 56, Amherst 47 (OT)
Howells-Dodge 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42
Humphrey St. Francis 73, St. Edward 23
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Osmond 24
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Blue Hill 37
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas Catholic 28
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43
Lincoln Pius X 70, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28
Loomis 51, Franklin 43
Louisville 38, Auburn 36
Lourdes Central Catholic 50, Sterling 31
Malcolm 72, Johnson County Central 42
Meridian 35, Dorchester 25
Mitchell 57, Kimball 35
Nebraska Christian 36, Heartland 27
Neligh-Oakdale 54, West Holt 48
Norfolk Catholic 67, O'Neill 63 (OT)
Norris 63, Waverly 41
North Bend Central 58, Madison 18
North Central 70, Ansley-Litchfield 17
Northwest 53, Columbus Lakeview 28
Omaha Brownell Talbot 53, Boys Town 39
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53
Omaha Mercy 42, Tekamah-Herman 25
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 55, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Ord 59, Wood River 38
Overton 48, Shelton 44
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Bryan 26
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 29
Pender 59, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Ponca 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43
Santee 79, Elba 48
Silver Lake 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD 65, South Sioux City 45
St. Paul 54, Centura 43
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 41
Superior 67, Deshler 24
Sutherland 53, Creek Valley 15
Sutton 50, Milford 46
Torrington, WY 42, Gering 39
Twin River 52, Stanton 48
West Point-Beemer 50, Pierce 31
Winnebago 71, BRLD 70
Wynot 73, Walthill 6
York 56, Seward 31
Yutan 35, David City 28
NSAA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Adams Central 59, York 50
Ansley-Litchfield 73, North Central 30
Arapahoe 48, Southwest 35
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Raymond Central 32
BRLD 70, Winnebago 43
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Burke 54
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67
Bennington 71, Nebraska City 49
Blue Hill 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49
Boyd County 65, Spalding Academy 20
Burwell 84, Palmer 52
Columbus 73, Ralston 66
Conestoga 76, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Douglas County West 58, Arlington 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Winside 28
Elkhorn Valley 43, Summerland 42
Elmwood-Murdock 38, Freeman 37
Emerson-Hubbard 53, Pender 49
Fairbury 45, Sandy Creek 44
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 40
Hartington-Newcastle 44, Plainview 32
Heartland Lutheran 42, Red Cloud 27
Humphrey St. Francis 81, St. Edward 12
Johnson County Central 61, Malcolm 43
Kearney 70, Lincoln Northeast 44
Kearney Catholic 70, Boys Town 31
Lexington 73, Holdrege 50
Lincoln Christian 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 36
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42
Lincoln Southeast 85, Grand Island 78
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Howells-Dodge 32
Loomis 84, Franklin 58
Lutheran High Northeast 48, Crofton 47 (OT)
McCool Junction 64, Exeter-Milligan 38
North Bend Central 73, Madison 54
Northwest 50, Seward 38
Oelrichs, SD 59, Hay Springs 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Pius X 54
Palmyra 51, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Papillion-LaVista 74, Omaha Bryan 39
Pawnee City 65, Lewiston 38
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 45
Ponca 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Ravenna 60, Elm Creek 58
Santee 78, Elba 43
Shelton 47, Overton 37
Silver Lake 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Siouxland Community Christian, IA 70, Homer 48
Southern Valley 71, Cambridge 67
St. Mary's 47, Creighton 40 (OT)
St. Paul 55, Centura 47
Superior 55, Deshler 51
Sutherland 66, Creek Valley 23
Sutton 54, Milford 37
Twin River 70, Stanton 43
Wahoo 69, Syracuse 22
Wallace 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Waverly 53, Plattsmouth 31
West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Wisner-Pilger 72, Clarkson/Leigh 38
Wood River 43, Ord 42