HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat, Dec. 14)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Saturday, Dec. 14
-------------------------
BOYS
Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22
Arcadia-Loup City 54, Central Valley 52
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Louisville 36
Auburn 72, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Axtell 52, Harvard 41
Battle Creek 77, Norfolk Catholic 57
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 48
Bennington 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 23
Bloomfield 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 41
Brady 75, Twin Loup 37
Bridgeport 69, Sutherland 36
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Lawrence-Nelson 22
Burwell 61, West Holt 51
CWC 56, Elkhorn Valley 54
Caliche, Colo. 75, Potter-Dix 35
Centennial 49, Tri County 43
Chadron 60, Torrington, Wyo. 49
Columbus 68, Gering 52
Crawford 44, Garden County 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Kenesaw 18
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 46
Elkhorn 52, Boys Town 49
Elkhorn Mount Michael 51, Beatrice 46, OT
Elm Creek 59, Ansley-Litchfield 46
Fillmore Central 58, David City 44
Freeman 50, Conestoga 35
Fremont 103, Omaha Bryan 102
Gothenburg 63, Perkins County 33
Guardian Angels 55, Crofton 45
Hastings 69, Alliance 51
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Blue Hill 38
Heartland 68, Hampton 14
Hershey 69, North Platte St. Patrick's 38
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Shelby/Rising City 41
Johnson County Central 62, Pawnee City 55
Kearney 58, Millard South 52
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Randolph 50
Lexington 63, York 46
Lincoln East 69, Omaha Northwest 60
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40
Lincoln North Star 69, Elkhorn South 65
Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55
Loomis 70, Bertrand 33
Madison 74, St. Edward 19
Malcolm 63, Cross County 54
Millard West 62, Norfolk 35
Mitchell 67, Hemingford 30
Morrill 63, Kimball 53
Nebraska Christian 61, Heartland Lutheran 34
Norris 65, Blair 30
Omaha Burke 58, Lincoln Northeast 57
Omaha Central 88, Lincoln High 57
Omaha Concordia 53, Douglas County West 48
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-LaVista 49
Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood, Iowa 60
Omaha South 67, Grand Island 45
Omaha Westside 65, Papillion-LaVista South 58
Osmond 75, Plainview 35
Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Pleasanton 46, South Loup 38
Ponca 75, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 49
Raymond Central 58, Syracuse 52
Sandy Creek 57, Friend 24
Schuyler 38, Plattsmouth 32
Sedgwick County, Colo. 64, Creek Valley 25
Seward 46, Grand Island Northwest 40
Sioux City, East, Iowa 81, South Sioux City 49
Southern 58, Deshler 52
Southern Valley 67, Overton 43
Sterling 79, Sidney 37
Stuart 53, Cody-Kilgore 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Red Cloud 18
Sutton 62, Lincoln Christian 45
Twin River 80, Tekamah-Herman 41
Wahoo 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
Wallace 80, Eustis-Farnam 67
Wayne 71, Columbus Lakeview 48
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Superior 41
Cattle Trail Invitational 2019
Fifth Place
Medicine Valley 39, Arapahoe 28
Seventh Place
Southwest 45, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 35
Third Place
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 51
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff 62, Rapid City Central, S.D. 49
Goodland Tournament
Seventh Place
McCook 76, Burlington, Colo. 45
GIRLS
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Central Valley 26
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Louisville 39
Axtell 59, Harvard 21
Bayard 64, Creek Valley 31
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 50
Bertrand 50, Loomis 41
Blair 34, Norris 32
Bridgeport 62, Sutherland 37
Burwell 36, West Holt 29
CWC 71, Elkhorn Valley 33
Centennial 65, Tri County 13
Chadron 56, Torrington, Wyo. 35
Columbus 54, Gering 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Kenesaw 15
Douglas County West 37, Mead 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Wausa 36
Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elmwood-Murdock 29, Auburn 18
Fairbury 49, Thayer Central 36
Fillmore Central 61, David City 31
Freeman 67, Conestoga 32
Fremont 94, Omaha Bryan 20
Garden County 54, Crawford 39
Grand Island 58, Omaha South 30
Grand Island Northwest 65, Seward 39
Guardian Angels 52, Crofton 42
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 33, Minatare 32
Hastings 56, Alliance 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 33
Heartland 51, Hampton 25
Hi-Line 58, Wallace 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Shelby/Rising City 23
Johnson County Central 50, Pawnee City 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Randolph 15
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 37
Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32
Lincoln East 90, Omaha Northwest 44
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Central 59
Lincoln North Star 53, Elkhorn South 48
Madison 43, St. Edward 32
Malcolm 41, Cross County 30
Milford 43, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Millard North 42, Lincoln Southwest 41
Millard South 75, Kearney 43
Millard West 57, Norfolk 36
Mitchell 60, Hemingford 25
Morrill 40, Kimball 28
Mullen 42, Maxwell 25
Niobrara/Verdigre 42, Bloomfield 38
North Central 66, Sandhills/Thedford 12
North Platte 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Hershey 23
Oakland-Craig 59, Howells/Dodge 34
Ogallala 52, Chase County 41
Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20
Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Northeast 44
Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Bennington 49
Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Osmond 39, Plainview 29
Papillion-LaVista 64, Omaha Marian 43
Paxton 50, Potter-Dix 28
Perkins County 56, Gothenburg 17
Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 42
Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13
Pleasanton 29, South Loup 27
Ponca 54, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50
Ralston 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 48
Sandy Creek 56, Friend 22
Sidney 57, Sterling 25
Sioux City, East, Iowa 51, South Sioux City 42
Southern 33, Deshler 23
Southern Valley 54, Overton 51
Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 49
Summerland 53, Boyd County 43
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Red Cloud 11
Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 30
Tekamah-Herman 57, Twin River 36
Twin Loup 49, Brady 39
Valentine 41, Cozad 26
Wayne 53, Columbus Lakeview 29
Winnebago 43, Adams Central 41
Cattle Trail Invitational 2019
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 51
Third Place
Maywood-Hayes Center 44, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38
Cattle Trail Invitational
Fifth Place
Medicine Valley 32, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Seventh Place
Southwest 41, Arapahoe 35
Goodland Tournament
Third Place
Norton, Kan. 60, McCook 47
Courtesy: Associated Press