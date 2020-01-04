HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat, Jan. 4)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 4
----------------------
BOYS
Adams Central 67, O'Neill 36
Alliance 64, Bayard 16
Auburn 51, Mound City, Mo. 40
Benton, Mo. 65, Falls City 30
Centennial 54, Heartland 35
Centura 52, Sandy Creek 48
Conestoga 74, East Mills, Iowa 63
Dorchester 39, Cedar Bluffs 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 42, Bloomfield 39
Freeman 45, Southern 19
Guardian Angels 67, Aquinas 57
Hanover, Kan. 68, Diller-Odell 64
Hemingford 38, Lusk, Wyo. 31
Hershey 47, Southern Valley 34
Holdrege 64, Sidney 51
Humphrey St. Francis 82, Nebraska Christian 38
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Stanton 32
Kearney 86, Fremont 38
Lincoln Southwest 56, Norfolk 46
Maxwell 50, Arapahoe 42
North Bend Central 65, Raymond Central 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 84, Sioux City, West, Iowa 52
Pawnee City 59, Friend 26
Plattsmouth 48, Platteview 45
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 76, Wakefield 67
St. Paul 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Tri County 62, Johnson County Central 51
Twin Loup 61, Palmer 19
Waverly 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 24
Brady Tournament
Third Place
Anselmo-Merna 56, Brady 49
GNAC Tournament
Championship
Hastings 60, Scottsbluff 52
Fifth Place
North Platte 50, Gering 43
Third Place
Columbus 57, McCook 38
Knight Holiday Classic
Third Place
Archbishop Bergan 72, South Sioux City 52
Lutheran Invitational
Consolation
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Heartland Lutheran 26
GIRLS
Arthur County 58, Hyannis 29
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Pender 43
Bayard 36, Alliance 32
Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63
Centennial 61, Heartland 32
Centura 62, Sandy Creek 42
Crofton 70, Battle Creek 49
Dorchester 43, Cedar Bluffs 34
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wauneta-Palisade 40
East Butler 49, David City 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Bloomfield 32
Elkhorn 56, Omaha Roncalli 35
Freeman 48, Southern 18
Fremont 46, Kearney 37
Grand Island Northwest 47, Aurora 34
Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 29
Hanover, Kan. 56, Diller-Odell 46
Hershey 48, Southern Valley 32
High Plains Community 38, St. Edward 29
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Stanton 27
Johnson County Central 56, Tri County 35
Kearney Catholic 47, Minden 32
Lusk, Wyo. 35, Hemingford 32
Maxwell 43, Arapahoe 25
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Bishop Neumann 32
North Bend Central 77, Raymond Central 34
O'Neill 69, Adams Central 53
Omaha Gross Catholic 42, Waverly 34
Palmer 41, Twin Loup 35
Pawnee City 40, Friend 17
Platteview 52, Plattsmouth 42
Ralston 45, Omaha South 34
River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 39, Emerson-Hubbard 16
Sidney 44, Holdrege 31
Sioux City, West, Iowa 62, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47
St. Paul 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Valentine 72, Cody-Kilgore 48
Brady Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Anselmo-Merna 65, Brady 37
GNAC Tournament
Championship
North Platte 64, Scottsbluff 54
Fifth Place
McCook 67, Gering 51
Third Place
Hastings 45, Columbus 40
Harrison Tournament
Championship
Sioux County 47, Crawford 42
Consolation(equals)
Morrill 47, Hay Springs 27
Lutheran Invitational
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lutheran High Northeast 27
Consolation
Omaha Concordia 45, Heartland Lutheran 25