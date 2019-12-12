HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Dec. 12)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Thursday, Dec. 12
BOYS
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 90, Walthill 52
Beatrice 42, Crete 31
Bennington 71, Omaha Concordia 50
Centennial 46, Sandy Creek 29
East Butler 54, Osceola 25
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Ralston 50
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Riverside 33
Johnson County Central 47, Syracuse 24
Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln High 58
Lincoln Pius X 56, Omaha North 54
Omaha Central 55, Gretna 50
Omaha Roncalli 68, Boys Town 43
Ponca 60, Randolph 37
Shelton 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Wallace 59, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Waverly 52, York 26
Goodland Tournament
Yuma, Ariz. 52, McCook 37
GIRLS
Bennington 70, Omaha Concordia 32
Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Central City 44
CWC 46, North Central 42
Centennial 48, Sandy Creek 17
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Winside 15
Crete 42, Beatrice 32
Crofton 54, Boyd County 14
Exeter/Milligan 43, Dorchester 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Doniphan West, Kan. 39
Franklin 35, Harvard 28
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 26
Gering 53, Mitchell 48
Humphrey St. Francis 88, Riverside 18
Lincoln Pius X 69, Omaha North 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Cedar Bluffs 24
Louisville 49, Nebraska City 31
Millard West 63, Omaha South 18
North Platte St. Patrick's 59, Maxwell 48
Omaha Central 66, Gretna 64, OT
Ord 29, Ravenna 27
Ponca 78, Randolph 17
Shelton 32, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
St. Paul 59, Wood River 24
Superior 49, Blue Hill 19
Syracuse 66, Johnson County Central 25
Wallace 59, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Goodland Tournament
McCook 46, Yuma, Ariz. 32