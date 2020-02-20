HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Jan. 20)

HS Basketball Scoreboard
Thursday, Feb. 20
BOYS
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 63, Bellevue East 53
Northwest 60, Lexington 57 (OT)
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 43
Ralston 62, Bennington 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA 88, South Sioux City 65
Wahoo 81, Blair 46
Waverly 61, Beatrice 52
GIRLS
Adams Central 42, Kearney Catholic 32
Alma 38, Franklin 32
Anselmo-Merna 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Archbishop Bergan 54, Pender 34
Bloomfield 45, Stuart 39
Bridgeport 59, Morrill 50
Broken Bow 45, O'Neill 39
CWC 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51
Cambridge 49, Dundy County-Stratton 34
Centennial 32, Bishop Neumann 21
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Howells-Dodge 39
Crawford 54, Sioux County 46
Crofton 53, North Central 38
Diller-Odell 46, Meridian 41
Dorchester 28, Exeter-Milligan 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 35, Sterling 31
Freeman 33, Southern 14
Fremont 59, Lincoln Northeast 47
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 47, Ponca 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 52, Elkhorn Valley 47
Lawrence-Nelson 59, BDS 54
Leyton 34, Minatare 32
Lincoln Christian 49, Malcolm 42
Lincoln East 48, Norfolk 40
Loomis 61, Silver Lake 48
Louisville 51, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Lourdes Central Catholic 42, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 36, North Platte St. Patrick's 31
Mullen 55, Arthur County 34
Norfolk Catholic 35, Pierce 15
North Bend Central 65, Wahoo 61 (OT)
Oakland-Craig 52, Yutan 39
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52, Omaha Concordia 34
Pleasanton 55, Shelton 21
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 51, Elm Creek 36
South Platte 45, Kimball 17
St. Paul 38, Columbus Scotus 33
Syracuse 34, Fairbury 30
Twin River 41, Palmer 33
Wauneta-Palisade 34, Medicine Valley 28
Weeping Water 53, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 35
West Point-Beemer 62, Winnebago 43
Wood River 47, Ravenna 37
Wynot 53, Randolph 10