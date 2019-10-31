HS Football Playoff Scores (Thurs, Oct. 31)

HS Football Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 31
1st Round: 8-Man Playoffs
CLASS D1
Arcadia-Loup City 68, Alma 32
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Guardian Angels 20
Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16
Cambridge 72, Nebraska Christian 36
Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32
Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hemingford 12
Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6
Elmwood-Murdock 74, East Butler 16
Fullerton 48, Morrill 14
Howells/Dodge 52, Homer 12
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 52
Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35
Osceola-High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12
Sutherland 32, North Central 16
Tri County 40, Southern 12
CLASS D2
Bloomfield 54, Pender 16
Central Valley 36, Medicine Valley 12
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6
Elwood 86, Maxwell 25
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Diller-Odell 6
Garden County 52, Blue Hill 6
Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 6
Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14
Kenesaw 52, Anselmo-Merna 14
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24
Mullen 18, Sandhills/Thedford 12
Overton 16, CWC-Ewing 14
Plainview 56, Randolph 6
Pleasanton 56, Brady 34
Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0