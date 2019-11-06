HS Football Playoff Scores (Wed, Nov. 6)

HS Football Scoreboard
Class D1
Second Round
Arcadia-Loup City 72, Sutherland 14
Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13
Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14
Cross County 20, BDS 6
Dundy County-Stratton 20, Fullerton 18
Howells/Dodge 56, Lutheran High Northeast 22
Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32
Tri County 68, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Class D2
Second Round
Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20
Central Valley 50, Elwood 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Overton 36, Garden County 12
Plainview 36, Johnson-Brock 28
Pleasanton 27, Kenesaw 14
Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14