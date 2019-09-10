HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sept. 10)

HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sept. 10
-------------------------
Alma def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-8, 25-8 (2-0)
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-13 (2-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Arthur County def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22 (2-1)
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-17, 28-26 (3-0)
Brady def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-15 (2-0)
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)
Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-20 (2-0)
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15 (3-0)
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)
Cheyenne East, WY def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 27-25 (2-0)
Cross County def. BDS , 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 (3-0)
David City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 (3-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 28-26, 25-14 (2-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-20 (2-0)
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 3-1 (1-0)
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23 (3-0)
Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-16 (2-0)
Giltner def. Exeter-Milligan, 27-25, 25-20 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 (3-0)
Hastings def. Grand Island, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 (3-1)
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11 (3-2)
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-16, 25-21 (2-0)
Howells-Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-3, 25-11 (2-0)
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9 (2-0)
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-11 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 26-24, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)
Kearney def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 (3-0)
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 32-30, 25-20, 26-24 (3-0)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14 (2-1)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. Twin River, 25-20, 27-25 (2-0)
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 (3-1)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12 (2-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)
Millard South def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-12 (2-0)
Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 (3-0)
Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22 (3-1)
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8 (3-0)
O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-13, 25-16, 25-6 (3-0)
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-23 (2-0)
Osmond def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18 (3-1)
Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-11 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8 (3-0)
Shelton def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 (2-1)
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-10 (2-0)
Southwest def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23 (3-1)
St. Paul def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-10 (2-0)
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-16 (2-0)
Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
Summerland def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-10, 25-19 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-12 (2-0)
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 26-24, 25-13, 25-15 (3-0)
Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-23, 25-9 (2-0)
Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 (3-0)
Wallace def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21 (2-1)
Waverly def. Blair, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Wynot def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 (3-0)
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 (3-0)