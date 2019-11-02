HS Volleyball Scoreboard: District Finals (Sat, Nov. 2)

HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Saturday, November 2
DISTRICT FINALS
Arcadia/Loup City def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-30, 25-19 (3-0)
Archbishop Bergan def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 (3-0)
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)
Battle Creek def. Syracuse, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 (3-1)
Bertrand def. Winside, 25-9, 25-23, 25-6 (3-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Thayer Central, 28-26, 25-12, 26-24 (3-0)
Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 (3-1)
CWC def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Central Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 (3-0)
Chadron def. Malcolm, 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)
Garden County def. Twin Loup, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 (3-2)
Giltner def. Nebraska Christian, 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14 (3-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 (3-0)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10 (3-2)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Bridgeport, 25-8, 25-9, 25-7 (3-0)
Hastings def. Aurora, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 (3-1)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 (3-1)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 (3-0)
Lawrence-Nelson def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 (3-0)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Centura, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 (3-1)
Norfolk Catholic def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 (3-1)
Norris def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 (3-0)
Northwest def. Alliance, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0)
Overton def. Cambridge, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 (3-1)
Platteview def. York, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 (3-0)
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)
Sidney def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)
St. Paul def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 (3-0)
Summerland def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Superior def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)
Waverly def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 (3-0)
Wayne def. Chase County, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12 (3-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Mead, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 (3-1)
Wynot def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11 (3-1)