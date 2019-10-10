HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 10)

HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 10
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ord, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9
Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-6, 25-21
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-11
Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 25-11, 18-25, 24-26, 15-7
Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 26-24, 25-21, 25-9
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Hershey def. Sutherland, 13-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 16-14
Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Johnson County Central def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 9-25, 15-13
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22
Norris def. Elkhorn, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
Plainview def. Osmond, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11
Ponca def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24
Santee def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22
Sioux County def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-27, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 15-12
Superior def. Heartland, 27-29, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18
Syracuse def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18
Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13
Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11
Wayne def. Crofton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10
Amherst Triangular
Amherst def. Axtell, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-11
Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-20, 25-14
Anselmo-Merna Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-6, 25-12
Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Overton def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-13
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19
Bloomfield Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21
Centennial Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-20, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 26-24, 25-9
Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-11
Pool 2
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-23, 28-26
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-9, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 27-25, 25-16
Chambers/Wheeler Central Triangular
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-10
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-14
Exeter-Milligan Triangular
Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-23
Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-12
Franklin Triangular
Alma def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-23
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-11
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-11
Friend Triangular
Deshler def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-18
Meridian def. Friend, 25-5, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X Triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-18
Louisville Triangular
Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15
Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-20
Louisville def. Yutan, 25-13, 25-19
McCook Triangular
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19
Lexington def. McCook, 25-18, 25-23
McCool Junction Triangular
Giltner def. Shelby/Rising City, 27-29, 25-15, 25-22
Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-19
Mead Triangular
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-15
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-17
Minden Triangular
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-16, 25-14
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-13, 26-28, 25-13
Palmyra Triangular
Johnson-Brock def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 17-25, 27-25, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Palmyra, 25-14, 25-16
Platteview Triangular
Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood def. Platteview, 29-27, 25-16, 25-21
Platteview def. Raymond Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
South Platte Triangular
South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11
St. Edward Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-8
Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-5, 25-15
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-10
Sutton Triangular
Sutton def. David City, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13
Sutton def. Fairbury, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Twin Loup Triangular
Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 9-25, 25-16
Twin Loup def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 26-24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.