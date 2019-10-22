HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 22)

LINCOLN, Neb. HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct. 22nd
Alliance def. Rapid City Christian, SD, 26-24, 25-17 (2-0)
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 12-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-13 (2-0)
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Axtell def. Elba, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12 (3-0)
BDS def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15 (3-2)
BRLD def. Pender, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 (3-1)
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Bertrand def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-15 (2-0)
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0)
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10 (3-0)
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12 (3-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 (3-0)
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 25-22 (2-0)
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21 (2-0)
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 13-25, 25-11 (2-1)
Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 (3-0)
Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-22 (2-0)
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 (3-0)
Hi-Line def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-17 (2-0)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 (3-1)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9 (2-0)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-19, 15-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 (3-1)
Kearney def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25 (3-1)
Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19 (3-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-21 (2-0)
Leyton def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 (3-0)
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21 (3-1)
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)
Malcolm def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-5 (2-0)
Mead def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 (3-0)
Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Milford def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Millard North def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-18 (2-0)
Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Blair, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16 (3-0)
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-19 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-16, 33-31 (3-0)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-7 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-22, 28-30, 25-17 (3-1)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11 (2-0)
Plattsmouth def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-22 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-7, 25-13 (2-0)
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 31-29 (2-0)
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. Leyton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 (2-1)
Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0)
Sidney def. Gering, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5 (3-2)
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 8-25, 15-3 (3-2)
Summerland def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
Superior def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18 (3-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15 (3-1)
York def. Northwest, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 (3-1)