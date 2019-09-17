HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sept. 17)

LINCOLN, Neb. HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sept. 17
-------------------------
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 (3-0)
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
Alma def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-8 (2-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-13 (2-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 (3-0)
Axtell def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-9 (2-0)
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-18 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 (3-0)
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-17 (2-0)
Boyd County def. Creighton, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21 (3-1)
Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 (3-0)
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-8, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18 (3-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Gibbon def. Central City, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7 (3-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 (3-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 15-12 (3-2)
Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-20, 25-8 (2-0)
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 (3-0)
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 (3-0)
Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 (3-0)
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 (3-0)
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-17 (2-0)
Osmond def. Homer, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Osmond def. Winside, 15-25, 25-15, 25-16 (2-1)
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 (2-1)
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Pleasanton def. North Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 (2-1)
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21 (3-0)
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 (3-0)
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11 (2-0)
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Brady, 25-18, 25-10 (2-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-19 (2-0)
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-7 (3-2)
Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-23 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7 (3-0)
Tri County def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)
Waverly def. Norris, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 (3-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0)
York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-6, 25-12 (3-0)
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)