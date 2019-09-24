HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sept. 24)

LINCOLN, Neb. HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sept. 24
-------------------------
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 (3-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-23, 28-30, 25-18 (2-1)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-21 (2-0)
BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-23 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-9, 25-19 (2-0)
Beatrice def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12 (2-0)
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
CWC def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-13, 25-6 (3-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-23 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-21 (2-0)
Franklin def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)
Fullerton def. Stuart, 24-26, 25-16, 28-26 (2-1)
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-23, 25-11 (3-0)
Hastings def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Heartland def. Hampton, 26-24, 27-25, 25-10 (3-0)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 (3-0)
Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12 (2-1)
Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 (2-1)
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-12 (2-0)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-4, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)
Ord def. Central City, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23 (3-1)
Overton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-15, 16-25, 25-10 (3-1)
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8 (3-0)
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0)
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 27-25, 25-21 (2-0)
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8 (3-0)
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Wood River def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0)