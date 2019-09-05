HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Sept. 5)

HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Thursday, Sept. 5
-------------------------
Auburn def. Fairbury, 27-25, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-4
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 27-25, 25-14
Centura def. Central City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17
Fillmore Central def. David City, 25-14, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
Hastings def. McCook, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 17-15
Maxwell def. Brady, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11
Morrill def. Bayard, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Norris def. Bennington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 15-13
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard North, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22
Platteview def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13
Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-18, 25-11, 25-10
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Sutherland def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 28-26, 25-13, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-22
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
Anselmo-Merna Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Bertrand Triangular
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-22
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13
Central Valley Triangular
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-15
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-17, 25-11
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20
Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-5
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20
Emerson-Hubbard Triangular
Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-19
Ponca def. Homer, 25-18, 25-17
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-14, 25-11
Freeman Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Deshler def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23
Pool B
Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-10
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-7, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-16
Hampton Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-9, 25-8
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21
Harvard Tournament
Franklin def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-22
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-16
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-18
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-22
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 22-25
Heartland Triangular
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-12
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-21
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23
Hi-Line Triangular
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 21-25, 25-8, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-17
High Plains Community Triangular
Giltner def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-9, 25-7
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 21-25, 25-11, 25-8
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-20
Kenesaw Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17
Arcadia-Loup City def. Kenesaw, 27-29, 25-13, 25-14
Kenesaw def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21
Malcolm Triangular
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 25-12
Malcolm def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16
McCool Junction Triangular
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-16
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11
Minden Triangular
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13
Minden def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-17
Northeast Nebraska Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-14
Wayne def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23
Pool C
West Point-Beemer def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-18, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-18, 25-17
Pool D
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-15
Ogallala Triangular
Ogallala def. North Platte, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Sidney def. North Platte, 29-27, 25-20
Sidney def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-19
Palmer Double Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-12
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-5, 25-12
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-17
Palmyra Triangular
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-7, 25-10
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-11
Plainview Triangular
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-9, 25-15
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-12
Pleasanton Triangular
Overton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-9, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-21
South Loup Triangular
Mullen def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-13
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-16
South Loup def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-13
Southern Triangular
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-13
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-21, 25-8
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-3, 25-12
Southwest Triangular
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-8, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-16, 25-17
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-23
West Holt Triangular
North Central def. West Holt, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
West Holt def. Burwell, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18
Winner Triangular
Winner, S.D. def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Winside Triangular
Winside def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-17
Winside def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14
Wynot Tournament
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15
Consolation
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-13