Haarberg gains national attention, being recruited virtually

Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg continues to pick up scholarship offers going into what could be a big summer for the future Star senior. However, he may be recruited a little differently than he originally thought with many coaches talking to him via video instead of in-person.

"This recruiting period and this summer, I was banking on making new contacts, get some exposure. But those prior relationships are really helpful, there's just not that many of them right now," said Haarberg who was recently offered by South Dakota State. There's other schools pursuing the dual-threat qb including Auburn, Oregon, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

Haarberg says he already has a great relationship with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. "He was in the same position that I'm in right now. Coach Frost played 15 miles from where I am and he played Kearney Catholic so that's just a unique relationship."

With the high school spring sports season being canceled, Haarberg will now shift his focus from track to improving his quarterback play.