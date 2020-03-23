Hagge trains during canceled season, plans to return in 2021

Mojo Hagge jokes he'll be back for a ninth season at Nebraska. The veteran outfielder has played in 173 games for the Huskers, and he says his career isn't over yet. Hagge plans to return in 2021, if the NCAA allows spring student-athletes to retain their eligibility. All spring championships were canceled two weeks ago due to the threat of coronavirus.

"Its what's kept me going these past few weeks putting in training," Hagge said. "It was tough after first not knowing what was going to happen. Its that light at the end of the tunnel. I'm probably going to get another season."

Hagge says he continues to train at his home in Omaha. He has an indoor hitting cage nearby, along with other workout equipment.

Hagge planned to remain at the University in 2021, regardless of his baseball future. Academically, he is on a 5-year plan as a civil engineering student.

"I had a meeting with Coach Bolt," Hagge said. "I asked him. I said 'Coach, I have another year of school and I'll be at the University anyway.' I told him if they give eligibility back, would you allow me on your team? He said, 'If you're coming back to the University, we'd love to have you.'"

Hagge believes the Huskers have positive momentum under Bolt, a first-year head coach. He says the Huskers showed glimpses of a promising future over their 15 games in 2020. Nebraska owned a 7-8 record before the season was canceled. The Huskers won six of their last seven games.