Husker signee Hahn hopeful for track season, excited for future

Johnson-Brock senior and Nebraska football signee Ty Hahn is one of the many local athletes wondering if the Nebraska high school spring sports season will resume after its postponement or be canceled all together.

Hahn is hopeful that he'll be able to return to the track this spring with a shot to make the state track & field meet. Right now, the NSAA has only put a hold on the sports season with competitions suspended until April 2nd.

"It would be pretty disappointing. I was really looking forward to this year, obviously. Last year I got hurt and I wasn't being able to finish, I was really looking forward to this year so I'm just hoping and praying that I can get back out there," said Hahn

The Nebraska football signee is anxious to get to Lincoln but is remaining focused.

"You know, we're just taking it day by day and continue to be on top of coursework and keep working out because there's no cancellation and school for the rest of the year or track yet so you just have to be prepared to go back."

