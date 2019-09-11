Hausmann bulks up, maintains speed

Ashton Hausmann won a state championship in the 100-meter dash this spring. The Norris senior says he's still speedy despite adding 20 pounds over the off-season. Hausmann bulked up to prepare him for a heavy workload during the football season.

Hausmann is a veteran running back for the Titans. He's rushed 29 times for 134 yards over Norris' first two games. Hausmann plans to walk on at Nebraska next year.

In addition to starring at running back, Hausmann plays outside linebacker for the Titans.