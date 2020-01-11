High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 11)

Local high school basketball scores can be found right here for Saturday (01/11/2020).
Boys Scores:
Adams Central 63, St. Paul 33
Anselmo-Merna 56, St. Mary's 47
Arlington 52, Archbishop Bergan 49
Axtell 53, Alma 44
BRLD 81, West Point-Beemer 36
Bellevue East 80, Omaha Northwest 54
Bridgeport 47, Hershey 44
Centennial 51, Raymond Central 34
Chase County 59, Kimball 38
Cheyenne East, WY 69, Alliance 53
Clarkson/Leigh 78, Tekamah-Herman 48
Deshler 46, Thayer Central 37
Elkhorn 57, Aurora 45
Elm Creek 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Gering 44, Newcastle, WY 21
Gibbon 47, Broken Bow 36
Gordon-Rushville 55, Bayard 47
Grand Island 70, Lincoln Southwest 57
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Doniphan-Trumbull 40
Harvard 42, Kenesaw 38
Heartland 59, Cross County 44
Heartland Lutheran 50, Silver Lake 35
Howells-Dodge 72, Plainview 38
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Burwell 48
Johnson-Brock 50, Weeping Water 33
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 36
Lincoln Christian 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Lincoln East 83, Fremont 62
Lincoln Pius X 84, Lincoln Northeast 69
Lincoln Southeast 79, Kearney 65
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Stanton 31
Loomis 65, Arapahoe 23
Louisville 60, Syracuse 49
Maxwell 56, Overton 46
McCook 79, Sidney 43
McCool Junction 62, Friend 25
Milford 49, David City 29
Minden 56, Valentine 42
Mitchell 54, Chadron 33
Mount Michael Benedictine 59, Schuyler 35
Mullen 55, Wallace 38
Norfolk 60, South Sioux City 36
North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Cozad 28
Oakland-Craig 56, Elmwood-Murdock 30
Omaha Christian Academy 61, Lewiston 55
Omaha North 73, Omaha Bryan 62
Omaha South 58, Gretna 36
Omaha Westside 63, Elkhorn South 47
Ord 28, CWC 26
Osmond 62, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Palmer 57, Hampton 36
Papillion-LaVista 76, Lincoln North Star 72
Papillion-LaVista South 88, Omaha Burke 57
Perkins County 56, Sutherland 54
Plattsmouth 58, Conestoga 39
Santee 61, Spalding Academy 46
Shelby-Rising City 71, Meridian 7
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 73, Bertrand 52
South Platte 44, Potter-Dix 38
Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 40
Superior 53, Fillmore Central 48
Twin River 72, Madison 62
Wauneta-Palisade 68, Southwest 39
Wayne 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 49
West Holt 59, Elkhorn Valley 46
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Southern 44
Girls Scores:
Alma 48, Axtell 44
Anselmo-Merna 41, St. Mary's 29
Archbishop Bergan 48, Arlington 40
Arthur County 37, Brady 21
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Fort Calhoun 32
Auburn 37, Nebraska City 20
Boone Central/Newman Grove 53, Wayne 36
Bridgeport 42, Hershey 37
Broken Bow 55, Gibbon 13
CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 49, Plattsmouth 39
CWC 54, Ord 21
Centennial 67, Raymond Central 32
Chadron 44, Mitchell 23
Chase County 68, Kimball 39
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Tekamah-Herman 30
Columbus Scotus 31, Bishop Neumann 23
Crete 40, Wahoo 37 (OT)
Cross County 40, Heartland 31
Elkhorn 60, Aurora 34
Elkhorn Valley 65, West Holt 37
Elm Creek 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Falls City 57, Conestoga 43
Gering 56, Newcastle, WY 44
Gothenburg 45, Centura 42
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 43
Gretna 60, Omaha South 26
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Lincoln Christian 45
Howells-Dodge 57, Plainview 49
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 40
Kenesaw 38, Harvard 18
Lincoln East 65, Fremont 59
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Northeast 29
Lincoln Southwest 62, Grand Island 30
Loomis 69, Arapahoe 26
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
McCool Junction 42, Friend 32
Meridian 36, Shelby-Rising City 21
Milford 54, David City 45
Millard South 59, Lewis Central, IA 41
Minatare 41, Creek Valley 27
Mullen 57, Wallace 34
Norfolk 64, South Sioux City 54
North Platte 62, Kearney Catholic 33
North Platte St. Patrick's 49, Cozad 30
Oakland-Craig 58, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24
Omaha North 47, Omaha Bryan 35
Omaha Northwest 52, Bellevue East 50
Omaha Westside 56, Elkhorn South 26
Osmond 37, Wausa 33
Overton 56, Maxwell 49
Palmer 60, Hampton 47
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha Burke 59
Perkins County 44, Sutherland 35
Pleasanton 63, Twin Loup 15
Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Santee 61, Spalding Academy 17
Sidney 61, McCook 37
Silver Lake 44, Heartland Lutheran 29
Sioux County 43, Edgemont, SD 36
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 50, Bertrand 9
South Platte 70, Potter-Dix 4
Southern 39, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Stanton 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49
Stuart 45, Neligh-Oakdale 31
Superior 48, Fillmore Central 32
Syracuse 48, Louisville 31
Thayer Central 38, Deshler 19
Twin River 61, Madison 48
Valentine 37, Minden 26
Wauneta-Palisade 64, Southwest 57
Weeping Water 54, Johnson-Brock 48
York 47, Northwest 43