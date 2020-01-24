High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 24)

Local high school basketball scores can be found right here. The scores are monitored and updated live as the games happen. Scroll or use the search feature to find your team.
NSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Arthur County 60, Hyannis 28
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44
Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37
Broken Bow 41, Valentine 32
CWC 69, Bloomfield 21
Centura 41, Gibbon 28
Chadron 61, Gering 40
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 10
Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42
Fort Calhoun 43, Conestoga 37
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50
Harvard 37, Deshler 34
Hastings 47, Northwest 42
Homer 81, Walthill 37
Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31
Lawrence-Nelson 59, High Plains Community 25
Lincoln East 63, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Bishop Neumann 23
Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47
Lourdes Central Catholic 60, Lewiston 14
Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21
Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39
Omaha Benson 58, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Omaha Brownell Talbot 54, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 40
Omaha Westside 41, Millard North 29
Ord 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Central 40
Perkins County 38, Sutherland 30
Pleasanton 72, Elm Creek 33
Ralston 50, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43
Seward 25, Aurora 20
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 19
Stuart 46, Santee 28
Summerland 58, Osmond 28
West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37
York 36, Fairbury 33
Yutan 53, Palmyra 29
NSAA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Anselmo-Merna 56, North Central 45
Aquinas Catholic 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Arcadia/Loup City 50, Ravenna 40
Archbishop Bergan 55, Columbus Scotus 53
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Syracuse 33
Aurora 51, Seward 37
Axtell 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Bellevue East 49, Gretna 48
Bishop Neumann 48, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Bloomfield 51, CWC 44 (OT)
Broken Bow 81, Valentine 46
Creighton 49, Elkhorn Valley 44
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Superior 57
Douglas County West 58, Arlington 46
Elkhorn 44, Blair 28
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Milford 44
Fullerton 46, Central Valley 45
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 76, O'Neill 57
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Crofton 42
Harvard 51, Deshler 48
Hershey 42, North Platte St. Patrick's 33
Hyannis 60, Arthur County 44
Kearney 73, Lincoln Pius X 67
Kenesaw 41, Franklin 38
Lawrence-Nelson 49, High Plains Community 26
Lincoln Southeast 70, Fremont 41
Loomis 81, Hi-Line 61
Lourdes Central Catholic 62, Lewiston 30
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Millard North 68, Omaha Westside 60
Morrill 53, Crawford 29
Norfolk 57, Lincoln High 41
Omaha Benson 73, Papillion-LaVista South 54
Omaha Central 61, Papillion-LaVista 44
Ord 67, Boone Central/Newman Grove 63
Osmond 60, Summerland 10
Pleasanton 57, Elm Creek 54
Ralston 80, South Sioux City 62
Randolph 59, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Sandy Creek 29, Blue Hill 15
Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 30
Silver Lake 55, Red Cloud 28
Southern 58, Sterling 48
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Walthill 70, Homer 56
Wausa 49, Winside 14
Wayne 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Wilber-Clatonia 50, Malcolm 46
Yutan 61, Palmyra 50