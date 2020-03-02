High School Basketball Scores (March 2)

Local high school basketball scores can be found right here. The scores are monitored and updated live as the games happen. Scroll or use the search feature to find your team. Boys' Basketball Scores Auburn 58, Aquinas Catholic 35

BRLD 82, Twin River 52

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Southeast 58

Centennial 57, Dundy County-Stratton 42

Creighton Preparatory School 64, Grand Island 60 (OT)

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36

Elkhorn 37, Lincoln Northeast 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Ainsworth 34

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Giltner 18

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 78, Elmwood-Murdock 43

Johnson-Brock 31, Mead 30

Kearney Catholic 39, Bishop Neumann 28

Omaha Central 55, Gretna 36

Randolph 47, Deshler 39 (OT)

Sutton 59, Oakland-Craig 56

EXTENDED @1011Sports HIGHLIGHTS: @jbpseagles is headed back to state after a great performance by Ty Hahn. https://t.co/ByqbYjqF2i pic.twitter.com/IBo7IsWjjb — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) March 3, 2020

STILL PERFECT! Auburn improves to 26-0 while winning the District C1-2 Championship.



"To get this out of the way... whew! It feels good."@bulldogs_BB @1011Sports #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/TULSCGV4os — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 3, 2020