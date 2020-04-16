Hoiberg stays home, guides Huskers through pandemic

Fred Hoiberg says he's back to an old routine. Get up early, work out, watch Good Morning America, drink coffee, and do puzzles. Those are things Hoiberg did when he was in between jobs last year. Nebraska's head coach is adjusting to a new normal, which was originally scheduled to include a flurry of recruiting this month.

Instead, Hoiberg stays at his home in Lincoln while keeping tabs on his players and coaches. Hoiberg says he is challenging his team to stay in shape. The head coach is optimistic players will return to campus on June 6th. In addition, Hoiberg says his coaching staff is studying NBA and NCAA teams during the sports shutdown. Hoiberg says he wants his coaches to explore new schemes and concepts that might be worth implementing.

Hoiberg had an upbeat tone during a 30-minute teleconference on Thursday. He says he's excited about bringing five new players into the program. The group, which includes Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday.