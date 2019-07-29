Austin Allen's athleticism poses threat to defenses

Austin Allen was a duel-sport star in high school and presented a mis-match both on the court and football field. Allen is trying to bring that energy and athleticism to the Nebraska tight end room.

Austin Allen lines up during a practice. (Source: KOLN)

Allen, who is just a sophomore, stands 6’8 and weighs 250. Nebraska returns talent at tight end as Allen fights for playing time. Number 11 had two catches in 2018 as he will provide a big target for the Huskers, especially in the redzone.

“I think I can bring a lot of athleticism with the height," Allen said. "I mean, I don’t think there’s a lot of people that can move the way I can, I think that’s something I can bring; mobility from being a 6’8 person.”