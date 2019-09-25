Hoiberg holds first practice of 2019-20 season

First-year head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg held his first official practice at Nebraska on Wednesday. Hoiberg put his team through a two-hour workout at the Hendricks Training Complex in the morning. Hoiberg provided instruction while offering encouragement as the Huskers continue to learn his system.

Hoiberg was hired over the off-season to replace Tim Miles, who was fired following a 19-17 season. He returns to the college game after previously coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Hoiberg's first roster at Nebraska includes several new faces. The Huskers are working in 14 newcomers, including JUCO transfer Cam Mack. The talented guard will represent Nebraska at Big Ten Media Days next month, along with Haanif Cheatham and Jervay Green.

Nebraska's first game is November 5th against UC Riverside. The Huskers will scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday in a highly-publicized event titled "Opening Night with the Huskers."