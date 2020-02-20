Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Gabe Brown had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65. The Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) dropped its 11th straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead the Huskers.
Hoiberg starts for MSU, Spartans top Huskers
Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Gabe Brown had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65. The Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) dropped its 11th straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead the Huskers.
"This is my first time ever not rooting for my dad's team. It was fun. I'm sure it wasn't as fun for him."— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 21, 2020
Fun, playful moment as @JackHoiberg enters Fred Hoiberg's press conference following Michigan State's win at Nebraska. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/74EKAGgTop