Hoiberg to coach against son when Huskers host Michigan State

One year ago, Fred Hoiberg was wearing Michigan State gear and attending games in East Lansing and the NCAA Tournament. Hoiberg supported the Spartans with his son, Jack, on the team.

This week, the Hoibergs will be wearing different colors and on opposite benches. Nebraska, led by first-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, hosts the Spartans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fred says it may be 'weird' experience with mixed emotions.

He added that he knows the scouting report for his son pretty well: make him use his left hand. Hoiberg jokingly said: "He's got his dad's quickness. His mom's ability to shoot. So he's a pretty complete player."

Jack Hoiberg is a sophomore guard for the Spartans. He's appeared in twelve games this season.

Nebraska and Michigan State tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Lincoln.