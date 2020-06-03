Hometown pride brings Bubak back to Lincoln

Jared Bubak doesn't want to have any regrets. As a result, the Lincoln Christian grad is transferring to Nebraska after starting his college football career at Arizona State.

"I never never wanted to have that 'what if,'" Bubak said. "I would have felt weird at a different school. The state (Nebraska) means so much to me and people mean so much to me."

Over the weekend, Bubak committed to the Huskers after exploring his transfer options. At Arizona State, the 6-foot-5 tight end appeared in ten games. Bubak joins the Huskers as a walk-on. He will be immediately eligible after receiving his undergraduate degree in three years.

"It's always just been a dream of mine to play here," Bubak said. "It really means a lot to be able to come back, especially with Coach Frost. He's a great guy, great coach."

Bubak initially committed to Nebraska in high school, but changed his pledge following the Huskers' coaching change. As a senior at Lincoln Christian, Bubak was the state's #3-rated player. Multiple recruiting publications listed him among the nation's top tight ends.