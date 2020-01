Thorir Thorbjarnarson broke a 59-59 tie with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and he added another long-range shot a minute later to help the Huskers beat Iowa, 76-70, on Tuesday. Nebraska improves its record to 7-8 (2-2 Big Ten) with the win.

Thorbjarnarson finished with a team-high 17 points. Five Nebraska players scored in double-figures against the Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten). Cam Mack had 15 points and 10 assists.

The Huskers next play at Northwestern on Saturday.