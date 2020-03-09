'Humble over hype:' Huskers start spring practice

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt showed up to a press conference wearing a shirt with the words 'humble over hype.' That's the mantra for the Huskers as they begin year three under Scott Frost with the start of spring practice.

Nebraska held its first of fifteen off-season workouts on a rainy Monday morning in Lincoln.

"We're not trying to throw any high expectations everywhere," Taylor-Britt said. "We're focused on the now and getting better."

Nebraska enters 2020 with moderate expectations. The Huskers are coming off three consecutive years of missing out on the post-season. In 2019, the Big Red had a 5-7 record and battled injuries and inconsistencies throughout the year.

"This program is turning around," senior offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes said. "Coach Frost is setting in a good plan. It takes time. A lot of people don't realize that. He needs to get his players on the field."

At the quarterback position, Adrian Martinez, Noah Vedral, and Luke McCaffrey are battling to be the Huskers' starter. Martinez, who's held the #1 spot in each of the last two seasons, is getting the first repetitions with Nebraska's top offensive unit. Vedral and McCaffrey are getting a fair shot at the spot, too. McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, will practice exclusively at quarterback this spring. He saw some action at wide receiver in 2020.

Nebraska is practicing this spring without star wide receiver JD Spielman. Head coach Scott Frost says he expects for Spielman to return to the team for summer workouts.

The spring football season spans 15 practices, which includes the Red vs. White scrimmage on April 18th.