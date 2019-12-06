Husker Head to Omaha for Matchup with Creighton

The Husker men's basketball team looks for its second straight win in the annual in-state matchup, as Nebraska makes the short trek up I-80 to take on the Creighton Bluejays Saturday afternoon. It is Nebraska's longest running non-conference series and enters Saturday's game deadlocked at 26 wins apiece.

Tipoff at the CHI Center in Omaha is set for 1:31 p.m., and the matchup between the Huskers and Bluejays will be televised on FS1 with Vince Welch and Nick Bahe on the call. The game will also be available on the Fox Sports app on tablets, computers and mobile devices.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield-IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Nebraska (4-4) could not overcome a poor shooting night in a 73-56 loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Huskers, playing their first road game, shot 32 percent from the field, including 25 percent in the second half, as the Yellow Jackets pulled away down the stretch. Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe led all players with 26 pointers.

Senior guard Haanif Cheatham was a bright spot in a losing effort, as he posted his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead four Huskers in double figures. It marked his fourth consecutive double-figure scoring effort, a stretch where Cheatham is averaging 18 points per game.

The Huskers' offense has been balanced during the early portion of the season with three players averaging over 12 points per game and a fourth in double figures, Much of that has been due to the play of point guard Cam Mack, as the sophomore is among the Big Ten leaders with 6.0 assists per game, while averaging 12.4 points per contest. Mack had 11 points and six assists in the loss at Georgia Tech.

Creighton is 6-2 on the season following a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday. In that game, Christian Bishop's 17 points and eight boards led four Bluejays in double figures, as Creighton shot 49 percent, including 8-of-17 from 3-point range in building a 15-point halftime lead.