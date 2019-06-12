Fred Hoiberg and staff host basketball camp for kids

In less than one week Nebraska basketball players are going to be back on campus starting individual workouts with the new coaching staff.

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg goes over fundamentals with a group of camp participants.

But today, head coach Fred Hoiberg and company hosted a basketball camp at the Devaney Center for hundreds of kids in the area.

The camp focused mainly on basketball fundamentals, shooting and dribbling.

Here are some sights and sounds from the day.