Husker volleyball heading to Asia

The Husker volleyball team is back on the court in preparation for their Asia trip next week.

The Nebraska volleyball team partakes in drills during practice ahead of their Asia trip.

The team will spend 17 days between Japan and China, and plans to arrive in Osaka, Japan on June 16th. The Huskers will return to Nebraska on July 2nd.

They are scheduled to play seven matches against top professional teams during their trip.

The Huskers did not take an international trip last year and have not been to Asia since 2014. The incoming freshmen will be going on the trip due to rule changes last year.