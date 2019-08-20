Husker women’s basketball tickets on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Season tickets for an action-packed 18-game schedule of Nebraska women's basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. (CT) through Huskers.com and the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Nebraska's 18-game home schedule (including a preseason exhibition game) features eight non-conference games in November and December, including marquee match-ups with Duke and Creighton, before facing a nine-game Big Ten home schedule with clashes against Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Husker women's basketball has long been one of the hottest tickets in the nation, with Nebraska ranking among the top 25 teams in average home attendance in each of the past 10 seasons.

Reserved season tickets are available for $180 - that's just $10 per game - while general admission adult season tickets are $90. General admission season tickets for youth and senior citizens are just $54.

Visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call 800-8-BIG-RED.