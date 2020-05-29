Husker commits build bond over fishing

From bass to walleye, Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class is competing even before it plays together on the field. Husker fans are hooked as some commits are having a fishing contest on Twitter.

"Just started tweeting at each other and then next thing you know someone else would join in and then one of the recruits would join in," says current commit Henry Lutovsky, an offensive lineman from Iowa.

Not only is it between a few commits, some key Nebraska targets are getting involved as well.

"We think it's a good way to, interact with people on a public platform so that all the fans can join in and help us recruit because that is a big thing."