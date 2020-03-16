Husker vs Northern Colorado volleyball match cancelled

Mon 2:50 PM, Mar 16, 2020

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - The Heartland Events Center announced that the Nebraska spring volleyball match against Northern Colorado has been cancelled.

The match, which was initially scheduled for April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center, was labeled as canceled on the Heartland Events Center website on Monday.

 