Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal

Husker wide receiver Darien Chase announced on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal. In a tweet, Chase said that he has been going through some issues with mental health and depression, and believes it to be better for him to transfer to a place closer to his home.

Several Huskers tweeted support for the teammate, wishing him the best.

Chase played in four games as a true freshman, originally making his debut against Northern Illinois. Prior to joining the Huskers, Chase played at Union High School in Vancouver Wash.