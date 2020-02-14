Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker wide receiver Darien Chase announced on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal. In a tweet, Chase said that he has been going through some issues with mental health and depression, and believes it to be better for him to transfer to a place closer to his home.
Several Huskers tweeted support for the teammate, wishing him the best.
Chase played in four games as a true freshman, originally making his debut against Northern Illinois. Prior to joining the Huskers, Chase played at Union High School in Vancouver Wash.
Thank you for all the love and support especially from my teammates and coaches, but it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life. GBR forever �� pic.twitter.com/9LL59Cp9QP— ✖️ Darien Chase ✖️ (@chasedariem) February 15, 2020