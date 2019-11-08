Huskers travel to Iowa

Huskers Hit the Road to Face Iowa

Match Notes

• The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team hits the road for a Big Ten match at Iowa on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The match will be streamed on the BTN+ app and BTNPlus.com (subscription required).

• Saturday's match can be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Series History

• Nebraska is 29-0 all-time against Iowa and is 10-0 all-time in Iowa City. The Huskers beat the Hawkeyes twice last year, though Iowa did take a set off the Huskers for the first time since 1987.

Coaches

• John Cook: 20th year at Nebraska (579-79); 27th year overall (740-152)

• Vicki Brown: 1st year at Iowa (9-15)

About the Huskers

• Nebraska is 19-3 (11-2 Big Ten) after a dominant 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Wednesday.

• The Huskers had 13.5 blocks in the match and held Northwestern to a -.054 hitting percentage for the match. It was Northwestern's lowest hitting percentage of the season and marked the Huskers' best defensive outing since Nov. 4, 2017 against Indiana (-.062).

• Nebraska has won 48 straight matches against unranked opponents dating back to 2017.

• Over the last five seasons, Nebraska has a 55-3 record in the months of November and December. The Huskers haven't lost in the month of November since Nov. 23, 2016 at Minnesota.

• The Huskers rank eighth in the nation and first in the Big Ten with an opponent hitting percentage of .136 this season.

• Nebraska has the No. 2 offensive (.281) and No. 1 defensive (.137) marks in the Big Ten during conference play.

• In Big Ten play, the Huskers also lead all Big Ten teams in kills (14.33 per set) and assists (13.40 per set).

• Lexi Sun leads the Huskers with 3.59 kills per set and is hitting .287 on the season. Sun has double-digit kills in all 13 Big Ten matches.

• All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins averages 2.68 kills and 1.09 blocks per set while hitting a team-best .387 this season. She has a Big Ten-leading .431 hitting percentage in conference play.

• Jazz Sweet is putting down 2.71 kills per set on the season, second-most on the team.

• Freshman Madi Kubik adds 2.52 kills and 2.38 digs per set.

• Nicklin Hames provides 10.93 assists per set and 2.90 digs per set. She has 11 double-doubles on the season, and in conference play she is first in the Big Ten in assists per set at 11.63.

• Callie Schwarzenbach leads the team in blocks at 1.12 per set and is coming off a career-high nine kills against Rutgers last Friday.

• Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles is leading the Huskers in digs with 3.91 per set this season. She was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after 5.00 digs per set last weekend and a career-high 24 digs against No. 7 Penn State.