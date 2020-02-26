Densberger, Schwarzenbach rally back, Huskers beat Missouri Baptist

The Nebraska beach volleyball team picked up a 4-1 win over Missouri Baptist on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Huskers won the first four matches against the previously unbeaten Spartans (3-1). Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach rallied from a first-set defeat to win their No. 5 match, 16-21, 21-6, 15-9. Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins breezed to a 21-9, 21-17 victory as NU’s No. 1 pair, and Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet did the same at No. 2, 21-13, 21-15.

Kenzie Knuckles Madi Kubik teamed up for another straight-sets win, 21-18, 21-14. NU's lone defeat came at the No. 4 spot, as Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn fell 17-21, 18-21.

In an exhibition match, Emma Gabel and Fallon Stutheit teamed up for a 21-9, 21-8 win.

The Huskers hit the road for the first time this weekend when they head to Fort Worth, Texas for the Horned Frogs Challenge. The Huskers will play two matches on Friday afternoon and four on Saturday.

